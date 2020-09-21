Beetles dominate, Kirins held

Chiang Rai United's Bill Rosimar, right, scores their first goal against Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday.

Defending Thai League 1 champions Chiang Rai United's second straight win since the resumption of the top-flight matches last weekend was only good enough to lift them to sixth place in the table on Sunday night.

The Beetles put on another impressive show as they defeated hosts Nakhon Ratchasima 4-0 with Bill Rosimar claiming a hat-trick. Akarawin Sawasdee added the other goal to the tally with a strike in the 57th minute.

The victory left Chiang Rai United four points adrift of unbeaten leaders, True Bangkok United, who rallied to edge Suphanburi 2-1 at their home ground to improve their tally to 15 points on Saturday night.

It also helped the defending champions to make amends for their inconsistent run in their first four matches of the season before all footballing activities in the country were halted for over six months due to a coronavirus outbreak in March.

Meanwhile, former champions SCG Muang Thong United's lacklustre run continued as they failed to get their first win since the restart.

The Kirins were held to a goalless draw by Samut Prakan City at their SCG Stadium, leaving them pinned to 10th spot.

Sukhothai, who shocked Muang Thong last weekend, continued their surprise climb up the points table with a 1-0 victory at Trat. Trat have yet to claim a point this season.

A 10th-minute goal by Khapfa Boonmatoon did the trick for Sukhothai, who moved up to fifth place with 12 points from six matches.

In another match last night, hosts Chonburi went down 1-0 to struggling 2019 Thai League Cup winners PT Prachuap.

In Saturday night's late game at True stadium, hosts Bangkok United trailed Suphanburi for most part of their clash after the visitors were put ahead by Eliandro dos Santos in the opening minute.

Bangkok United equalised the goal from Nattawut Suksum in the 58th minute before Anon Amornlertsak grabbed the winning goal in the 71st minute.

It was Bangkok United's first league match since the shutdown -- their game against Ratchaburi scheduled for last weekend was postponed as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus.