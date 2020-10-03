BG hope to maintain good run, take on lowly Rayong

Rabbits on a good run, take on underdogs Rayong Rabbits hope to keep good run, Buriram seek Beetles revenge Rabbits face underdogs Rayong, Buriram seek Beetles revenge

BG Pathum defender Andres Tunez, right, during the match against Bangkok United.

Barring a big upset, BG Pathum United should remain at the top of the Thai League 1 table for another week.

The Rabbits, who hold a one-point lead over True Bangkok United, host Rayong, who are still seeking their first point of the season, on Saturday.

Since the season resumed last month after a six-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, BG Pathum have been the most impressive team with wins at Port two weeks ago and at previous leaders Bangkok United last week.

During the hiatus, the Rabbits brought in several fine players including Thailand midfielder Sarach Yooyen and former Buriram United defender Andres Tunez.

"It was a great victory. We played very well. Every player fights for the team and plays according to the tactics," BG Pathum coach Dusit Chalermsan said after the win over Bangkok United.

Champions Chiang Rai United are at home to Buriram United on Saturday.

Buriram will be on a revenge mission as they lost the title to the Beetles in the final minutes of last season.

Port, under new coach Sarawut Treephan, returned to winning ways with a 3-2 win at lowly Trat last week.

They will face bitter rivals SCG Muang Thong United on Sunday.

"We must not get carried away by last week's win. We have to concentrate on the next game," Sarawut said.