Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
BG hope to maintain good run, take on lowly Rayong
Sports

BG hope to maintain good run, take on lowly Rayong

Rabbits on a good run, take on underdogs Rayong Rabbits hope to keep good run, Buriram seek Beetles revenge Rabbits face underdogs Rayong, Buriram seek Beetles revenge

published : 3 Oct 2020 at 06:33

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

BG Pathum defender Andres Tunez, right, during the match against Bangkok United.
BG Pathum defender Andres Tunez, right, during the match against Bangkok United.

Barring a big upset, BG Pathum United should remain at the top of the Thai League 1 table for another week.

The Rabbits, who hold a one-point lead over True Bangkok United, host Rayong, who are still seeking their first point of the season, on Saturday.

Since the season resumed last month after a six-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, BG Pathum have been the most impressive team with wins at Port two weeks ago and at previous leaders Bangkok United last week.

During the hiatus, the Rabbits brought in several fine players including Thailand midfielder Sarach Yooyen and former Buriram United defender Andres Tunez.

"It was a great victory. We played very well. Every player fights for the team and plays according to the tactics," BG Pathum coach Dusit Chalermsan said after the win over Bangkok United.

Champions Chiang Rai United are at home to Buriram United on Saturday.

Buriram will be on a revenge mission as they lost the title to the Beetles in the final minutes of last season.

Port, under new coach Sarawut Treephan, returned to winning ways with a 3-2 win at lowly Trat last week.

They will face bitter rivals SCG Muang Thong United on Sunday.

"We must not get carried away by last week's win. We have to concentrate on the next game," Sarawut said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

UK looks to EU to break Brexit talks impasse

BRUSSELS: Britain and the European Union on Friday said post-Brexit trade talks remained deadlocked on key areas, as London urged Brussels to give ground to avoid a damaging "no-deal" at the end of the year.

07:45
Life

New Bond film release falls victim to virus

LONDON: The makers of the new James Bond movie -- which has already had its release date pushed back once due to the pandemic -- on Friday said it would not now be released until April 2021.

07:25
Thailand

PM denies Arkhom buzz

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday dismissed speculation that former transport minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith would be made the new finance minister.

07:00