Sarawut bags 3rd stage title in Chumphon

Sarawut Sirironnachai celebrates as he crosses the finish line.

Sarawut Sirironnachai won the third stage of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup Tour of Thailand on Thursday.

The 204.20km stage started at the Prachuap Khiri Khan Municipality office and finished at Chumphon's City Pillar Shrine.

Sarawut, representing Thailand Continental Cycling team, clocked 5:00.26 hours to clinch first place and claim the green jersey for points lead at 41 after day three of the competition.

Sarawut won three gold medals at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines last year.

Frenchman Valentin Midey came second, followed by German Nikodemus Holler in third position.

Bike Aid rider Holler retained the overall leader's pink jersey with a total time of 10:08.54 hours while Sarawut moved up to second place with a time of 10:09.36.

Friday's 122.85km fourth stage starts at Chumphon Provincial Administrative Organisation and ends in Ranong.

The race will be shown live on Thai PBS's Facebook account and youtube channel, starting from 8.45am.

The winner will receive the trophy graciously donated by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

The 2020 Tour of Thailand, which started in Samut Songkhram on Tuesday, will finish in Surat Thani on Sunday.

Meanwhile Italian rider Luca Wackermann has been released from hospital following a crash at the Giro d'Italia and will return home, his team said on Thursday.

The crash, which brought down Wackermann and Dutchman Etienne van Empel, happened at the end of Tuesday's fourth stage when a barrier was blown over by the draft from a low-flying helicopter and struck the two riders. Wackermann, 28, suffered concussion as well as a fracture of the nasal bones and multiple contusions. He also had bruises to his arms and legs and a suspected back fracture and was forced to withdraw from the race.