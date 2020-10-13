Boost for Port as FAT panel overturns 2-0 forfeit ruling

Port FC on Monday won their appeal against the Football Association of Thailand's (FAT) decision which handed the Thai League 1 club a 2-0 forfeit following a power outage ahead of a match at their PAT Stadium earlier this month.

The Oct 4 game between Port and SCG Muang Thong United was called off after a power transformer blew up 30 minutes before the scheduled 6pm start of the game.

The FAT disciplinary committee, led by Amnuay Nimmano, punished Port with a 2-0 loss for the incident.

Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam then lodged an appeal, saying the decision was unfair.

At a meeting on Monday, FAT disciplinary committee members unanimously agreed to reverse their initial decision.

The match will now be rescheduled for a new date yet to be determined.

The panel said Port were not at fault for the incident which took place as a result of external factors beyond the club's control.

Last month, Port were also hit with a 2-0 forfeit following a power failure during the game against Police Tero at PAT Stadium.

Meanwhile, Thai League Co has approved Port's request to play their remaining home games in the first half of the season at Leo Stadium.

FA Cup winners Port have brought in several players including strikers Heberty Fernandes and Adisak Kraisorn who both are on loan from SCG Muang Thong United.

The Lions were in contention for the Thai League 1 lead when the season was halted in March after four rounds of matches due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the campaign resumed last month, Port had an unconvincing run, leading to the sacking of coach Jadet Meelarp.

New coach Sarawut Treephan has steadied the ship guiding the team to their first win after the restart.

After seven games, Port are sixth in the table with 14 points, eight behind leaders BG Pathum who have played one game more.