City struggles continue at West Ham

Manchester City keeper Ederson jumps to make a save during the club’s Premier League match against West Ham United at The London Stadium on Saturday. (AFP Photo)

LONDON: West Ham United extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a 1-1 home draw against struggling Manchester City in Premier League action on Saturday.

City only managed to salvage a point after youngster Phil Foden came off the bench and injected some life into the club in the second half.

The visitors were abject in the first half despite dominating possession, and in-form West Ham deservedly took the lead through Michail Antonio's acrobatic volley in the 18th minute.

But Foden came on at the start of the second half and prompted a massive improvement for the visitors.

He equalised in the 51st minute with a sharp near-post finish, and City dominated thereafter but could not find a winner, with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez coming the closest.

West Ham and City both have eight points and sit in 10th and 11th places respectively, although City have a game in hand.

Saturday was the first time West Ham had faced City while sitting above them in the league table since March 2009.