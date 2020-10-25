Invisibile kicks off Bangkok United stint with draw

On target: Bangkok United defender Manuel Tom Bihr, No.4, scores a goal against Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday.

True Bangkok United extended their winless run in Thai League 1 to five matches following a 1-1 draw at Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday night.

However, the draw did snap a four-game losing streak for the capital side, who were playing their first game under new coach Deniele Invisibile.

Bangkok United's first point since the restart of the league last month following a lengthy break forced by the coronavirus outbreak took their tally to 16 points from 10 matches.

Manuel Tom Bihr tapped in a corner to put Bangkok United in front in the 19th minute.

The Swat Cats mounted pressure on the visitors in the second half and Bangkok United ended up conceding a penalty which was converted by Dennis Murillo on 70 minutes.

Suphanburi recorded their first win since the restart when they edged 10-man Samut Prakan 2-1 in an away game.

After plenty of fruitless exchanges, the two sides got down to the business of scoring in the action-packed second half.

Hosts Samut Prakan got the lead through Thiraphon Yoyoei five minutes into the second half but it was cancelled out by a 69th-minute goal by Suphanburi's Patrick Reichelt.

During the five-minute injury time, Samut Prakan goalkeeper Patiwat was sent off for a foul on Thinnakorn Asurin inside the box and Reichelt converted the penalty to seal three points for his team.

In another match, hosts Ratchaburi blanked bottom side Rayong 3-0.