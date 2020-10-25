Liverpool resume normal service but Man City stumble again

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota (left) celebrates his winner against Sheffield United.

LONDON: Liverpool came from behind to beat struggling Sheffield United 2-1 and join Everton at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday.

Earlier, Manchester United and Chelsea played out a soggy stalemate at Old Trafford, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men languishing 15th in the table and without a home win this season.

Jurgen Klopp's champions, without injured defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk, are now unbeaten in 62 Premier League home games at Anfield but had to dig deep after falling behind to an early penalty scored by Sander Berge.

Roberto Firmino hauled them level shortly before half-time and the home side overcame the disappointment of seeing an audacious Mohamed Salah goal ruled out for offside to score the winner through a Diogo Jota header.

The victory at Anfield means the champions have 13 points, level with neighbours Everton, who still lead the table on goal difference, with a game in hand.

"I'm not surprised at all -- you always have to work hard against Sheffield United," said Klopp. "It's hard to take for (manager) Chris Wilder.

"The penalty was not even a foul. During a season there are so many different periods, we have had an injustice and we have had to go again.

"I love these games, as you earn all of the rest. You earn the easier games when it all goes your way on nights like this."

Cavani debut

Edinson Cavani made his debut for Manchester United against big-spending Chelsea but the teams cancelled each other out in a 0-0 draw on a night of torrential rain at Old Trafford.

United's previous two Premier League home games this season resulted in a 9-2 aggregate scoreline against them in defeats by Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

Marcus Rashford came close to breaking the deadlock but Cesar Azpilicueta had a strong penalty appeal rejected when Harry Maguire wrestled him down at a Chelsea set-piece.

The result means United have failed to win any of their opening three home league games in a season for the first time since the 1972/73 season.

"We miss the fans, I must say," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "It is the same for all teams but I think everyone agrees that the edge has gone and I can't wait to get the fans back.

"But I thought we were closest to winning the game, we kept a clean sheet and we have stopped the run of home defeats."

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard felt his side had been denied a clear penalty, adding: "Maguire got Azpilicueta in a headlock."

Elsewhere, goals from Jairo Riedewald and Wilfried Zaha in a 2-1 win for Crystal Palace condemned promoted Fulham to their fifth defeat in six matches.