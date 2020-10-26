Thunder Castle held, Kirins win with ease

Buriram's Supachai Chaided controls the ball during their match against Trat.

Brazilian coach Alexandre Gama's first game in charge of Buriram United in Thai League 1 ended in an eventful 2-2 draw at Trat on Sunday night.

Mario Gjurovski was the only winner among the three debutant coaches this weekend with his SCG Muang Thong United steamrolling Police Tero 3-1 in an away game.

Earlier on Saturday night, True Bangkok United extended their winless run in the league to five matches following a 1-1 draw at Nakhon Ratchasima under new coach Deniele Invisibile.

It was an impressive performance by Trat, ranked 13th in the 16-team top flight, which held former champions Buriram to draw last night.

Gama, back at Buriram for a second stint, rejoiced when Serbian striker Marko Scepovic put Thunder Castle ahead in the 21st minute.

However, the hosts equalised through a goal from Rangsan Wiroonsri after the hour mark.

Trat controlled the game but went into arrears in the 80th minute when Scepovic converted a VAR-awarded penalty.

Trat got the equaliser when Buriram's Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri fouled Jonatan Reis inside the box. Ricardo dos Santos's first conversion was declared void but the Brazilian was on target again in his second attempt.

In Sukhothai, Wilian Popp hit form in the second half and fired home a brace for the Kirins and Pichau Autra contributed one as the visitors claimed three goals in a spate of 15 minutes.

Police Tero's only goal also came midway through the Kirins' scoring spree with Adisak Srikampang netting in the 57th minute.

Sukhothai found themselves trailing leaders Pathum United 2-0 within the first 15 minutes of the match with Sumanya Purisay and an own goal by Satsanapong Wattayuchutikul contributing to the tally.

Ibson Melo pulled one back for the hosts on 32 minutes but Siroch Chatthong restored the visitors' two-goal edge 25 minutes later. John Baggio converted a late penalty to make the scoreline look respectable for Sukhothai.

Also last night, defending champions Chiang Rai United showed hosts Chonburi no mercy, inflicting a 3-0 defeat.

Bill Rosimar netted twice in the 22nd and 58th minutes, while Somkid Chamnansilp scored the other goal in the 35th minute.

In Saturday night's late game, Port, playing for the first time at their temporary new home, picked up three points with a 2-1 victory over Prachuap at Leo Stadium.

Port are using Pathum United's venue as their home ground after two recent power failure incidents at their PAT Stadium.

The two Port goals came from Adisak Kraisorn in the seventh minute and Sergio Suarez in the 65th minute, while Prachuap's only goal was scored by Willen Mota in the final minute of injury time.