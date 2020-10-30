Police eye a tie at Suphanburi

Section
Sports

published : 30 Oct 2020 at 07:55

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Police Tero players train ahead of today's match against Suphanburi.
Police Tero coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok, missing some key players, says he will be content if his men could pick up a point from their Thai League 1 clash at Suphanburi on Friday.

While Suphanburi head into the home game on the heels of a 2-1 victory over Samut Prakan, Police Tero have yet to win a match on their past five league outings.

Rangsan told a pre-match press conference that he was planning to "adjust" the squad as some key players were sidelined through injuries and suspensions.

"The overall situation of the team is not too bad although some players will miss the Suphanburi game," said Rangsan. "Suphanburi are a very strong team at home, so we will be happy to pick up a point from this game."

Suphanburi coach Adebayo Gabadebo said his team were in a confident mood after beating Samut Prakan City last week.

"Police Tero have a good defence and are very dangerous on counter-attacks, so we can't underestimate them at all. We will have to stay focused throughout," said Adebayo.

Defending champions Chiang Rai United face a tough fixture at home on Saturday when they play league leaders BG Pathum United.

However, spotlight will be on the local version of El Clasico pitting two former champions -- hosts Buriram United and SCG Muang Thong United -- against each other.

Also on Saturday, hosts True Bangkok United take on Port.

