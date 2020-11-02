Chonburi climb to fifth place

Chonburi players celebrate after scoring a goal against Ratchaburi.

Chonburi made a major leap in the Thai League 1 standings as they improved four places to fifth spot after a sensational 3-2 home win over Ratchaburi on Sunday night.

The Sharks wasted a two-goal upper hand as a late penalty gave Ratchaburi a 2-2 tie before Junior Lopez fired home the injury-time winner.

Chonburi dominated the first half by the end of which they were two goals ahead of the visitors.

Their first came shortly before the half-hour mark through Kritsada Kaman before Worachit Kanitsribamphen doubled the Sharks' edge in the first-half injury-time.

Yannick Boli reduced the deficit early in the second half before Chonburi conceded a late penalty which Yannick converted with ease to level the scoreline at 2-2.

Also last night, hosts Nakhon Ratchasima let PT Prachuap walk away with a 2-1 win.

The Swat Cats were put ahead on 25 minutes by Naruephon Aromsawa and they did well to hang on to their advantage to go into the breather one goal in front.

Prachuap looked a different side in the second half and did not have to wait for long to see their efforts pay off.

William Henrique made amends for an earlier miss by clinching the equaliser for the visitors in the 50th minute.

Prachuap got the winner five minutes from time when Chutipon Thongtae's long curling shot sailed into the net to seal three points for the visitors.

Samut Prakan City ended their three-match winless streak with a 3-2 home win over Sukhothai last night.

Teeraphol Yoeyoei (42nd minute), Barros Tardelli (73rd) and Chayawat Srinawong (76th) were the scorers for Samut Prakan City.

John Baggio hit a brace for Sukhothai, scoring his first in the 57th minute before converting an 86th-minute penalty.