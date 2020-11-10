Chiang Rai seek to narrow gap on T1 leaders Pathum

Chiang Rai's Jakson Coelho, No.50, in action against Police Tero last week.

Defending champions Chiang Rai United have a chance to close the gap on leaders BG Pathum United when they face Sukhothai in Thai League 1 on Tuesday.

The match at Sukhothai's Thung Thalay Luang Stadium has been moved forward because Chiang Rai have to play their remaining group games in the AFC Champions League in a 'bubble' in Qatar later this month.

Chiang Rai are second on 23 points, six behind BG, while Sukhothai are in seventh place on 17 points.

Chiang Rai, under caretaker coach Emerson Pereira, have enjoyed two successive wins.

The Beetles beat Police Tero 1-0 in Thai League 1 last week before defeating Nonthaburi United 2-1 in the round of 64 of the FA Cup at the weekend.

Chiang Rai striker Bill Rosimar is nursing a groin injury and needs a late fitness test. Jakson 'Jaja' Coelho started in his place when the Beetles defeated Police Tero.

Sukhothai warmed up for Tuesday's match with a 9-1 rout of Surin in the FA Cup. The Fire Bats have no injury worries and will be led by playmaker John Baggio.

"This is a big match for us. We narrowly lost to Samut Prakan in our last [Thai League 1] game so we have to bounce back," said Sukhothai coach Surapong Kongthep.

Meanwhile, strikers Diogo Luis Santo and Teerasil Dangda are set to join BG Pathum in the second leg of the season, club director Surachai Jaturapattarapong said on Monday.