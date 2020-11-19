Thailand selected to host 2023 Para World C'ships

Thai badminton chief Patama Leeswadtrakul, centre, presides over Wednesday's MoU signing ceremony at a Bangkok hotel.

Thailand has been chosen to host the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in 2023, Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said yesterday.

Following a vote by the BWF Council on Monday night, Thailand got the nod over Canada for the 2023 event, Patama said.

Japan will stage the 2021 BWF Para Badminton World Championships, the Badminton World Federation said in a statement.

Japan Para Badminton Federation came out just ahead of Badminton Peru for 2021, the BWF said.

"The BWF was fortunate to have four high quality bids for both editions of the championships," the organisation said .

"A thorough process was undertaken to evaluate the bids against the criteria, and following bid presentations on Monday, the BWF Council discussed at length the merits of each bid before coming to a decision.

"It was clear that all bids would serve to benefit para badminton athletes and further the development of para badminton globally.

"However, the BWF Council determined that Japan and Thailand provided the best, most sustainable framework to deliver the highest standard of tournament possible, and ultimately, the best athlete experience."

Meanwhile, the BAT, BBG Club and Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to join hands in a project to give children opportunities to play badminton.