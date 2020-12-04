Serial scorer Diogo signs Rabbits deal

Diogo Luis Santo (right) during his spell with Buriram United. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Runaway Thai League 1 leaders BG Pathum United have officially announced the signing of prolific Brazilian striker Diogo Luis Santo for the second leg of the season.

Pathum, who have 35 points after 13 games and are four points ahead of Port, have signed the former Buriram United star from Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim.

The 33-year-old striker Diogo arrived in Thailand a few days ago and is in a state quarantine for 14 days.

The date for official unveiling is yet to be confirmed. The Brazilian will soon start training with his teammates in preparation for the Thai League 1 second leg.

Diogo will wear No.7 jersey for the Rabbits.

The Brazilian said he is looking forward to winning the Thai League 1 title with Pathum United.

"I am very happy with the move to BG Pathum as it is a good opportunity for me to be part of a big Thai club again," said Diogo.

"The goal for me will be winning the Thai League 1 title but the future target is to help the team play well in the AFC Champions League, something that will make the BG Pathum United fans proud and happy.

"Although in the past I was successful in winning many titles in Thailand, I definitely want more. In football, nothing can be taken for granted, but I will work hard for the team."

Diogo played for former champions Buriram United during from 2015-2018 and won three Thai League, one FA Cup and two League Cup titles with the northeastern giants.

He was also the top-scorer in the top flight in the years 2015 and 2018.