Athletes, officials and firms honoured

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, centre, poses with award winners and officials at a ceremony to mark National Sports Day at Government House on Wednesday.

A total of 21 athletes, officials and companies were honoured by the government for their contributions to sports on Wednesday.

They received their awards from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a ceremony to mark National Sports Day at Government House.

The athletes were Paralympic fencing champion Saysunee Jana, shooter Sutiya Jiewchaloemmit, boxer Thitisan Panmod, Paralympic wheelchair racing champion Prawat Wahoram, snooker star Ratchapol Pu-Ob-Orm (James Wattana), Olympic boxing champion Somjit Jongjohor, golfer Atiwit (Jazz) Janewattananond, and Muay Thai fighter Kongklai AnnyMuayThai (Watcharapong Juchaona).

The officials included National Olympic Committee of Thailand secretary-general Charouck Arirachakaran, Cycling Association of Thailand president Decha Hemkrasri, Badminton Association of Thailand president Patama Leeswadtrakul, Taekwondo Association of Thailand chief Pimol Srivikorn, and Buriram United football club boss Newin Chidchob.

Also present at yesterday's function were Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, and Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Gongsak Yodmani.

The SAT, organiser of the event, normally gives its awards to outstanding athletes, coaches and associations of the year.

However, there have been few sports events this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so the SAT decided to switch to 'new normal' awards.

"We had to adapt to the situation so that we could hold this event," the SAT said in a statement.

Dec 16 is the country's National Sports Day because His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great won a gold medal in sailing at the Southeast Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games (now the SEA Games) on that date in 1967.