Port bolster attack, sign prolific Boli

Thai League 1 side Port have signed forward Yannick Boli from Ratchaburi in an attempt to win the title.

"This is a New Year present Port give our fans," Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam said in a social media post.

"Boli is a skilful player who can play in several positions in the attack.

"Our coaches and I believe his arrival will make our strike force more dangerous and take us closer to our target of winning the Thai league title."

Port also need another forward because they will play in the AFC Champions League next year, she said.

The 32-year-old Ivorian, who began his career at Paris Saint-Germain, scored 22 goals in 38 games during his stint at Ratchaburi from 2019-2020.

FA Cup champions Port are second in Thai League 1, seven points behind leaders BG Pathum, with a game in hand.

Boli may begin his spell at Port against Samut Prakan City in the league on Sunday.

Port are the most prolific team so far this season with 35 goals from 14 matches.

The second half of the season begins this weekend. Port's postponed game against Chiang Rai United has been rescheduled for Jan 5.

Meanwhile, Police Tero have signed striker Dragan Boskovic after his contract with Chonburi expired.

The 34-year-old from Montenegro will be at Police Tero until the end of the season, the club said.

Boskovic moved from Port to Chonburi a few months ago but failed to deliver for the Sharks.

In another development, Football Association of Thailand president Somyot Poompunmuang said yesterday Thai League 2 side Samut Sakhon's home game against Kasetsart FC on Sunday has been postponed due to hundreds of Covid-19 case in the province.

He said the FAT and Thai League Co are keeping a close eye on the situation which could lead to fans being banned from stadiums.