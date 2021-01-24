Dechapol, Sapsiree crowned badminton champions at Thailand Open
published : 24 Jan 2021 at 17:44
writer: Online Reporters
Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai beat Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung to win the mixed doubles badminton title at the Toyota Thailand Open on Sunday.
The top seeds needed 46 minutes to defeat the fourth-seeded South Koreans 21-16, 22-20 in the final at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani.
After taking the first set, Dechapol and Sapsiree were given a scare as the South Koreans kept the second set in a tight contest. The score was 20-20 before the Thais snatched the last two points to secure their historic win.
The victory made Thai duo back-to-back champions for the first time. They won the Yonex Thailand Open at the same venue on Jan 17 -- their first victory in the World Tour Super 1000 mixed doubles titles.
The triumphant shuttlers received another US$74,000 (2.2 million baht) for the win on Sunday, after bagging the same amount a week ago.
Their next target is the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals starting on Wednesday.