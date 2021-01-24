Dechapol, Sapsiree crowned badminton champions at Thailand Open

Dechapol Puavaranukroh (right) and Sapsiree Taerattanachai win the Toyota Thailand Open final on Sunday. (Badminton Association of Thailand file photo)

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai beat Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung to win the mixed doubles badminton title at the Toyota Thailand Open on Sunday.

The top seeds needed 46 minutes to defeat the fourth-seeded South Koreans 21-16, 22-20 in the final at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani.

After taking the first set, Dechapol and Sapsiree were given a scare as the South Koreans kept the second set in a tight contest. The score was 20-20 before the Thais snatched the last two points to secure their historic win.

The victory made Thai duo back-to-back champions for the first time. They won the Yonex Thailand Open at the same venue on Jan 17 -- their first victory in the World Tour Super 1000 mixed doubles titles.

The triumphant shuttlers received another US$74,000 (2.2 million baht) for the win on Sunday, after bagging the same amount a week ago.

Their next target is the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals starting on Wednesday.