Dechapol, Sapsiree win badminton World Tour Finals
Sports

Dechapol, Sapsiree win badminton World Tour Finals

published : 31 Jan 2021 at 19:55

writer: Online Reporters

Dechapol Puavaranukroh (right) and Sapsiree Taerattanachai win again, this time at the HSBC World Tour Finals at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani on Sunday. (File photo from Badminton Association of Thailand)
In-form Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won the HSBC World Tours Final in Bangkok on Sunday, making it a hat trick for the mixed double champions.

The Thais beat Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung 21-18, 8-21, 21-8 in the title match, scoring sweet revenge after losing to the South Koreans 21-17,21-17 in the first round on Thursday.

With the Sunday victory, Dechapol and Sapsiree clean-swept the three-event tournament after winning the Yonex Thailand Open on Jan 17 and the Toyota Thailand Open last Sunday.

The pair were the only Thai players vying for victory in the World Tour Finals.

Pornpawee Chochuwong lost to Carolina Marin in the semi finals of the Women's title, and Jongkolphan Kittitharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai ended the competition with a loss to South Korean rivals Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong in the women's doubles on Saturday.

The three contests were held at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.

