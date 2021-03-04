Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Overseas fans likely to be barred from Tokyo Games
Sports

Overseas fans likely to be barred from Tokyo Games

published : 4 Mar 2021 at 11:45

writer: AFP

Officials fear that an influx of overseas visitors for the Games will endanger the Japanese public.
Officials fear that an influx of overseas visitors for the Games will endanger the Japanese public.

TOKYO: Overseas spectators are likely to be shut out from the Tokyo Olympics, Japanese media reported Thursday, after organisers said that public safety would be the "top priority" at the coronavirus-delayed Games.

The Japanese government, Tokyo metropolitan government and Tokyo 2020 organising committee are leaning towards holding the massive event in front of a domestic audience only, the Yomiuri Shimbun and other outlets said.

Officials fear that an influx of visitors from abroad will endanger the Japanese public.

"As the spread of coronavirus continues in every country, they have decided that allowing visitors from overseas on a large scale will only make people anxious," the Yomiuri report said.

The three parties met with International Olympic and Paralympic Committee heads on Wednesday and agreed to take a decision on spectators by the end of the month, ideally before the nationwide torch relay begins on March 25.

But comments made by organisers before and after the talks hinted that overseas fans will be locked out, with games president Seiko Hashimoto saying public safety is the "top priority".

IOC chief Thomas Bach said organisers will "focus on the essentials of the Games", while Japan's Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said "a cautious decision is necessary".

Reports said Japanese organisers will soon make their position official and convey it to IOC and IPC chiefs.

Bach said last week that a decision on overseas fans would be taken in late April or early May, but Hashimoto said Wednesday that fans, hotels and travel operators needed to know sooner.

Around 900,000 tickets have reportedly already been sold outside Japan.

Organisers also said Wednesday that they will take a decision on the number of spectators allowed in venues in April.

Hashimoto said "scientific insight" would be used to determine venue capacities, and that the ruling would be in line with government policies on attendance.

Tokyo is currently under a Covid-19 state of emergency that limits capacity at sporting events to 5,000.

The state of emergency is due to expire on Sunday, but Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said an extension of around two weeks is necessary amid concern over the slowing decline of infections in the capital.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Drug courier motorcyclist caught on border with crystal meth

KANCHANABURI: A motorcyclist was arrested making a drug delivery and 50 kilogammes of crystal methamphetamine seized at a border village in Sangkhla Buri district.

14:40
Thailand

Riot policeman infected with Covid-19

A riot policeman deployed at anti-government protests in Bangkok after visiting his home in Samut Sakhon province last month has tested positive for Covid-19, according to his supervisor.

14:00
World

Meghan Markle suggests Palace 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her

LOS ANGELES: Meghan Markle suggested Buckingham Palace was "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband Prince Harry, in a clip from an upcoming interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey released by CBS late Wednesday.

13:45