Pathum's unbeaten run continues

Port's Yannick Boli celebrates after scoring against True Bangkok United at their PAT Stadium on Sunday night.

BG Pathum United extended their unbeaten run in Thai League 1 to 25 matches on Sunday night but Port let True Bangkok United off the hook twice to settle for a 2-2 home draw that dashed their hopes of wresting second spot from Buriram United.

Pathum, who were assured of their first ever T1 crown on Thursday night, were held to a goalless draw at home by Chiang Rai United, the team they just dethroned as champions.

Pathum opted for rotation and Chenrop Samphaodi and Misuru Maruoka took over scoring duties from their top strike pair of Teerasil Dangda and Diogo Luis Santo.

The Rabbits had an early chance but Chenrop shot wide and Chiang Rai's hopes for a penalty in the wake of a foul committed by Irfan Fandi on Wasan Homsan were thwarted by a VAR review.

The Beetles adhered to their game plan and kept peppering the hosts' defence with attacks.

Chaiyawat Buran saw his shot saved by Pathum goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom and Chenrop wasted another scoring opportunity for the Rabbits as the two sides headed into the break with score tied 0-0.

The hosts were a bit more adventurous in the second half but both Chartree Chimtalay and right wing back Santipharp Channgom were wasteful with the chances they had.

Chartree could have netted a late winner for Pathum but his effort was warded off by Chiang Rai goalkeeper Saranon Anuin.

Port were clearly looking for a home win over Bangkok United and were put ahead in the 44th minute by Yannick Boli.

However, the visitors struck early in the second half when Everton Goncalves levelled the score.

Port striker Sergio Suarez hit the target from the spot on 70 minutes but the hosts conceded a penalty of their own 10 minutes later that allowed Heberty Fernandes to steal a point for Bangkok United.

Meanwhile, Sukhothai's struggles continued as they suffered their fourth straight defeat, going down 3-2 to Samut Prakan City last night.

In the 19th minute, Barros Tardeli gave Samut Prakan the advantage. Three minutes after the break, the hosts equalised through Sila Srikampang but found themselves trailing again in the 54th minute when Thiraphong Yoyoei scored for the visitors.

Sukhothai tied the score in the 60th minute when Ibson Melo found the net but Samut Prakan grabbed the winner in the 87th thanks to a Chayawat Srinawong effort.

In another match, hosts Ratchaburi were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Chonburi.