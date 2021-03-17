Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Russian freediver claims new record in icy Lake Baikal plunge
Sports

Russian freediver claims new record in icy Lake Baikal plunge

published : 17 Mar 2021 at 13:45

writer: AFP

Clad in blue diving gear, Molchanov drops into a hole in the Baikal ice before coming back up.
Clad in blue diving gear, Molchanov drops into a hole in the Baikal ice before coming back up.

MOSCOW: Russian freediver Alexei Molchanov claimed to have set a new Guinness World Record on Tuesday after plunging 80 metres (262 feet) down into the icy waters of Lake Baikal in Siberia without an air supply.

Clad in blue diving gear, Molchanov dropped into a hole in the Baikal ice before coming back up smiling, winking and forming the OK sign with his hand, thumb and forefinger joined,  video footage showed.

His team claimed it was the deepest ever freedive under ice.

"I would like to dedicate this new record to this amazing place where we are now. Baikal is a unique natural phenomenon and a living organism, which is important to preserve for future generations," the 34-year-old freediver said in a statement.

Igor Kobzev, governor of the Siberian region of Irkutsk where part of Lake Baikal is located, said on Instagram that the water was a chilly 3°C (37.4°F)).

"With his dives, Alexei draws attention to environmental issues and the purity of water. What he's doing deserves respect," the governor wrote.

Lake Baikal, the largest and deepest freshwater lake in the world, has been suffering from increased algae growth, a boom in tourism, and the effects of forest fires in the surrounding wilderness for many years.

Russian swimmers have previously competed in icy swims across the lake's frigid waters to draw attention to the ecological threats it faces.

Molchanov, a 14-time world champion freediver, claims to now hold 20 world records.

His mother Natalia Molchanova was also a freediver and during her career was described as possibly the world's greatest.

She went missing during a private lesson off the coast of Spain in August 2015 and was presumed dead a few days later.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Govt aims for 4% growth this year driven by recovery in Q4

The goverment is aiming to achieve economic growth of 4% this year, with a recovery expected in the fourth quarter of the year, amid expectations that easing coronavirus restrictions will bring in tourism income, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Wednesday.

13:58
World

Town a battle zone as Myanmar junta enforces martial law

YANGON: Plumes of smoke rose above a part of Myanmar's biggest city that has turned into a battle zone, with burning barricades and security forces firing at unarmed anti-coup protesters to enforce martial law on Wednesday.

13:45
World

In Spain, a victory for euthanasia campaigners

A POBRA DO CARAMIñAL, Spain: In 1998 Ramona Maneiro helped her friend Ramon Sampedro, paralysed from the neck down following an accident, to die, a tale told in the Oscar-winning Spanish film "The Sea Inside".

13:45