Sukhothai anxious to extend stay in T1

Sukhothai coach Surapong Kongthep.

Coach Surapong Kongthep is confident his men are good enough to help Sukhothai avoid the drop by salvaging a draw in their last Thai League 1 game of the season against Suphanburi on Sunday.

BG Pathum United lifted the coveted league trophy last week after winning the title race early this month with a record six games to spare.

Pathum need a draw in their last fixture against SCG Muang Thong United to match the feat of winning the league title without losing a game previously achieved by their Sunday's opponents and Buriram United.

At the lower end of the table in the top flight, Sukhothai are just one point above the three-team relegation zone with Suphanburi trailing them on 27 points.

Surapong is hoping that Suphanburi's stunning 2-1 victory over 10-man Chiang Rai United on Wednesday to set up a high-stakes battle for survival with Sukhothai will take its toll on their opponents.

"We have an advantage in fitness because we have had a one-week rest," said Surapong.

"We will have to use this advantage and every player would have to play as if it is our final chance to grab the Thai League 1 ticket.

"I still believe that Sukhothai are good enough to stay in Thai League 1 and this is our only target at the moment.

"I don't care if it's a win or a draw -- we just have to get the result needed to stay in the top league.

"I am sure this is what every player in the team wants as well."

"We have not been playing to our potential for some time now, but the situation is totally different now," added Surapong.

The coronavirus-hit league comes to an end this Sunday with all eight matches kicking off at 6pm.