Suphanburi battling against history

Suphanburi's Herlison Caion, right, scores against Chiang Rai United in Thai League 1 on Wednesday.

Suphanburi and Sukhothai face off to avoid the drop on the final day of the Thai League 1 season on Sunday.

One of them will join Rayong and Trat, who were relegated several weeks ago, in Thai League 2 next season.

Suphanburi, who are one point behind Sukhothai, need a win to remain in the top league.

While Suphanburi will be at home, they may not be at an advantage as they have never beaten Sukhothai at home in the top league.

In their previous meetings in the top flight at Suphanburi, Sukhothai have earned two wins and two draws.

They have met nine times in the top league with Sukhothai having a much better head-to-head record of four wins, four draws and one defeat.

Both are hitting their stride in the final stretch of the season with each collecting four points from their last three games.

Suphanburi's results during that spell were more impressive with a 1-1 draw against 2021 winners BG Pathum United and a 2-1 win over dethroned champions Chiang Rai United in midweek.

"Our confidence has been boosted by the win over Chiang Rai," Suphanburi assistant coach Sathaporn Wajakum told a press conference yesterday.

"I believe that we can do better [tomorrow] than the previous game. We have to forget everything which has happened this season and focus solely on this game."

Suphanburi will be hoping that their Brazilian forwards Herlison Caion and Leandro Assumpcao continue their fine form.

The duo scored all four goals of Suphanburi in their last three games with Caion netting three, including two against Chiang Rai.

"Sukhothai will surely keep a close eye on Caion and Assumpcao but I think all of our players are quality ones," Sathaporn said.

On the other hand, Sathaporn said, his team have studied the style of Sukhothai forward Ibson Melo of Brazil and midfielder John Baggio of Madagascar, two of their key players.

Suphanburi welcome back Suphan Thongsong and Prasit Chanthum from suspension.

Sukhothai assistant coach Worawut Wangsawad said his players had more rest than the opponents who played in midweek.

"We have done a lot of home work. We know that they have some good players. Their foreign players [Caion and Assumpcao] have pace and are good at scoring," he said.

"But we also have our own weapons in Baggio and Melo who have scored nearly 30 goals between them this season. We already have plans to handle Caion and Assumpcao."

Elsewhere, champions Pathum need a result at Muang Thong United in their last game to end the season without a defeat.

Fittingly, Muang Thong are one of the two teams to have enjoyed an unbeaten season, along with Buriram.

Meanwhile, Nong Bua Pitchaya and Chiangmai United have earned promotion from Thai League 2 to Thai League 1 next year. The other ticket to T1 will be vied between the third- to sixth-placed T2 sides in play-offs.