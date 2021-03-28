All-out battle to avoid relegation

Ready for big game: Sukhothai's John Baggio, left, in action during a recent Thai League 1 match.

As Thai League 1 season draws to a close on Sunday evening, the spotlight for once will be firmly on Sukhothai and Suphanburi -- the two sides fighting for survival in the top flight.

Sukhothai need to avoid a defeat at Suphanburi in the final round of matches this evening to escape relegation, while only a win would serve the purpose for the hosts.

The top three places in the tournament have already been decided with BG Pathum United claiming their maiden league title with a record six games to spare earlier this month.

The Rabbits are followed by former champions Buriram United and Port in second and third spots, respectively.

Trat and Rayong have both been relegated to the second tier.

All 16 teams will be in action this evening with all matches kicking off at 6pm simultaneously.

Both Sukhothai and Suphanburi have vowed to make all-out efforts to prolong their stay in the top flight with their star strikers John Baggio and Leandro Assumpcao promising fireworks on the last day of the season.

While Assumpcao confirmed that Suphanburi will not spare any effort in their bid to survive in T1, Baggio declared that Sukhothai will be aiming for a win.

"This is the final game of the season and if we cannot win this one match then it will be all over for us, we will be relegated to Thai League 2 which is something we don't want," said Brazilian forward Assumpcao.

"This is like a final match. We have to win this game and we will put in everything we have.

"Our confidence is high after beating [last year's league winners] Chiang Rai United and it doesn't matter that we haven't had much rest.

"Sukhothai have many good players like John Baggio and Ibson Melo, but we have a good squad as well."

Sukhothai captain Baggio said: "This is the most important game of the season for our team.

"Suphanburi are a good team and we will have to be at our best, and do better than them.

"We know that we need only one point from this match to survive in Thai League 1, but we are aiming to win the game.

"In football, anything can happen -- we just saw Suphanburi pull off an upset victory against Chiang Rai and they were the better team on the day.

"We will be ready for them and hopefully we will be in T1 next season."