Suphanburi survive, Rabbits falter

Sukhothai's John Baggio, right, vies with Suphanburi's Alef during their Thai League 1 match on Sunday night.

As 10-man Suphanburi succeeded in accomplishing their mission of surviving in Thai League 1 on Sunday night, new champions BG Pathum United failed in their bid to become the third team to claim the crown without losing a game.

Suphanburi pulled off a 1-0 home victory over Sukhothai in the battle for survival in Thai League 1 to send their opponents tumbling down to the second tier at least for a year.

Pathum, unbeaten before their last outing of the coronavirus-hit season, finally faltered, going down 1-0 at SCG Muang Thong United.

Suphanburi's miraculous recovery kicked off with a 2-1 victory over newly dislodged champions Chiang Rai United on Wednesday and they capped it with a fine win over Sukhothai.

The two sides were only one point apart when the match got underway with Sukhothai needing a draw to extend their stay in T1.

Suphanburi, needing a win to survive in the top flight, displayed more attacking mindset and after a couple of close misses in the first half the hosts were rewarded with the winner in the 79th minute when Leandro Assumpcao headed home.

Suphanburi were reduced to 10 men when Sirimongkon Jitbunjong was sent off the in the 82nd minute, but Sukhothai could not get the equaliser and were relegated to T2 along with Rayong and Trat.

The Rabbits, who were assured of the title earlier this month, were hoping to emulate the feat of lifting the trophy without conceding a loss throughout the season, a feat previously accomplished by Muang Thong in 2012 and Buriram United in 2013 and 2015.

However, a 42nd-minute strike by Willian Popp proved enough for the Kirins who ended their campaign in seventh place with 47 points.

However, Pathum have been rewarded handsomely for winning the coveted crown with a record six games to spare.

They have already been granted a place in the group stages of 2021 AFC Champions League as winners of the first leg of the interrupted season. The Rabbits have also been assured of a place in the group stages of the 2022 competition along with the winners of this year's FA Cup.

Buriram and Port will play in the 2022 ACL qualifying play-offs, though the Thunder Castle can still earn a place in the group stages as the winners of the FA Cup final of which will be played next month.

In other matches, it was: Buriram United 2 Police Tero 0; Nakhon Ratchasima 2 Port 2; Rayong 1 Chonburi 1; PT Prachuap 0 True Bangkok United 1; Chiang Rai United 2 Samut Prakan City 1; and Trat 2 Ratchaburi 2.