Thai coach plays down impact of Teerasil absence

Teerasil Dangda

Thailand coach Akira Nishino is hoping the country's young stars will step up their game in the absence of veteran striker Teerasil Dangda from the War Elephants' 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying games in the United Arab Emirates next month.

Teerasil has pulled out of the national team, citing a lack of fitness and matchplay after picking up an injury during recently concluded Thai League 1.

Thailand will play their remaining three Group G matches of the second Asian qualifying stage for Doha 2022 behind closed doors in the UAE, starting June 3 when they take on Indonesia.

The Thais are in third place in the group with eight points from five matches. Vietnam lead the pool with 11 points, followed by Malaysia on nine.

The UAE are in fourth spot with six points but have a game in hand, while Indonesia are bottom and without any point to their credit.

Earlier this week, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the times and venues for Asia's remaining matches in the qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the next round.

The War Elephants start training under the supervision of Nishino tomorrow.

"After the training camp, we will pick around 25 players for the World Cup qualifying round matches," said the veteran coach on Saturday.

"We will need a strong bench in the UAE so we must have enough fit and capable players for different positions.

"It's a pity that Teerasil had to withdraw from the team -- we will miss his skill and experience in the UAE for sure.

"But I have faith in every striker who has been called up to join the training camp," added Nishino, referring to Adisak Kraisorn, Nuttawut Suksum, Supachai Chaided and Suphanat Mueanta.

"I think they are ready to prove themselves on the international stage and it will also be good for Thai football in the long run because we need to keep an eye on the future as well."

The Thai national team will leave for the UAE on May 21.

They are schedule to play two warm-up matches with Tajikistan on May 25 and Oman on May 29 before their first game against Indonesia.