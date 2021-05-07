Patty takes 3-shot lead in Chon Buri

Thais in top two positions after two rounds of Honda LPGA Thailand tournament

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand tees off during the first round of the Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club in Chon Buri on Thursday.

CHON BURI: Rising Thai star Patty Tavatanakit shot her second straight 8-under-par round to open a three-stroke lead on Friday over compatriot Atthaya Thitikul at the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament.

Patty enters the third round at 16 under par. Atthaya, who was tied for the lead after the first round, is alone in second place at 13 under, one stroke ahead of Caroline Masson of Germany. Another stroke back are Gaby Lopez of Mexico, Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark.

Former world No.1 Ariya Jutanagurn is still in the hunt at 10 under.

The US$1.6-million tournament — it was cancelled last year — is being held behind closed doors under strict coronavirus protocols at Siam Country Club.

Bangkok native Patty, a former UCLA golf star, has caught the attention of the golf world since winning the ANA Inspiration — one of five major tournaments on the LPGA calendar — in April for her first victory on the tour. Last week in Singapore she tied for third in the HSBC Women's World Championship.

On Friday the 21-year-old put together four birdies on the front nine and two more on the back nine before capping the day with an eagle on the par-5 16th hole.

The Honda event is Patty’s first appearance in the LPGA Thailand as a professional, having played in the tournament twice as an amateur.

Ratchaburi native Atthaya, 18, is competing in her third LPGA Thailand and first as a pro.