Beetles v Daegu play-off set for June 23

Chiang Rai striker Bill Rosimar.

Thai club Chiang Rai United will play South Korea's Daegu in an AFC Champions League play-off on June 23, the Asian Football Confederation announced on Monday.

The winners of the one-off match in Uzbekistan will head into Group I comprising Kawasaki Frontale (Japan), Beijing Guoan (China) and United City (Philippines).

The Beetles secured a place in the play-offs after finishing fourth at the halfway stage of the 2020-21 Thai League 1 season.

The top three teams at that time -- BG Pathum United, Port and Ratchaburi -- will take part in the 2021 ACL group stage.

Ratchaburi were originally slated to play in the play-offs but got a direct entry to the group stage after a Chinese team were booted out due to financial issues.

As winners of 2021 FA Cup, Chiang Rai will play in the 2022 ACL group stage along with Thai League 1 champions BG Pathum.

Chiang Rai are led by Brazilian striker Bill Rosimar, who recently signed a new contract with the Beetles.

Meanwhile, the AFC also announced the venue for the Fifa Futsal World Cup play-off between the Thai futsal team and Iraq.

The teams will face off in their 'home' and 'away' matches at the Khorfakan Hall in the United Arab Emirates on May 20 and 25.

The two legs have to be played at a neutral venue because it is inconvenient for both sides to play at home.

The winners will qualify for the World Cup in Lithuania in September.