Thais on cusp of futsal WC spot

Thailand's Muhammad Ousmanmusa, No.11, and teammates celebrate their victory against Iraq in the first leg of their Futsal World Cup play-off.

Thailand look set to secure their sixth berth at the Fifa Futsal World Cup when they meet Iraq in the second leg of their play-off in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

The match at the Khorfakkan Futsal Club Hall kicks off at 6pm Thai time.

Having won 7-2 in the first leg at the same venue, Thailand are clear favourites to advance to the 2021 Futsal World Cup finals to be held in Lithuania in September.

Despite the big lead, Thailand coach Jose Maria Mendes, better known as Pupis, has warned his players against complacency.

"We must not think about the score in the first leg. Although we scored a big win, we can't underestimate them because anything can happen in futsal," Pupis said on Monday.

"But our players are in confident mood and I am confident that we will get through this game."

Thailand will be led by captain Kritsada Wongkaew and Muhammad Ousmanmusa, who were both on target in the first leg.

In today's other game at the same venue, Vietnam meet Lebanon after the first leg ended in a scoreless draw.

The winners of the two play-offs will complete the list of Asian representatives at the World Cup in Lithuania.

Japan, Iran and Uzbekistan have already earned berths in the finals thanks to their results at the AFC Futsal Championship.

War Elephants v Oman

The Thai national football team will meet Oman in a warm-up match in the UAE on Monday.

The War Elephants are preparing for their remaining three Group G matches of Asia's second qualifying stage for the 2022 World Cup.

Akira Nishino's men will play against Indonesia on June 3, the UAE on June 7 and Malaysia on June 15. All games will take place in the UAE.

Their training was suspended earlier this month after two players tested positive for Covid-19.

"We can't complain that we haven't had enough time to train. We can't use that as an excuse. We must prepare ourselves as best as we can," Nishino said.

Striker Teerasil Dangda and defender Theerathon Bunmathan have pulled out of the team.

It remains unclear if playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, who is nursing an injury, will be able to join the national team.