Thailand improve but still no match for China in VNL

Thailand's Malika Kanthong. (FIVB photo)

The Thai women ended their first week of the 2021 Volleyball Nations League in Italy without a win after losing 3-0 to China for their third successive defeat on Thursday.

Reigning Olympic champions China proved too strong for their Asian opponents, winning 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 in Rimini.

China captain Zhang Changning was the top scorer with 18 points, while Onuma Sittirak made 13 points for the Thais, who had lost 3-0 to Japan and 3-1 to South Korea.

After the first of five weeks, Japan are 3-0, China 2-1, South Korea 1-2, and Thailand 0-3.

"Today we played better than the previous games. Our bodies and muscles worked better than in previous days. Maybe we didn't start well, but then our game improved and we played much better in the third set," said Thailand's Malika Kanthong.

"We have three days off and we will try to improve every skill in this period, because our team made many mistakes this week."

Zhang said: "Thailand is a very interesting team. They played well today, but I think our team's performance was better and therefore we were successful."

In the second week, Thailand face the Netherlands on Monday at 3pm (Thai time), Serbia on Tuesday at 8pm, and the USA on Wednesday at 5pm. All matches will be shown live by Channel 3.

The Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA) originally called up young players in an attempt to build a team for the 2024 Olympic qualifying.

Unfortunately, more than 10 players tested positive for Covid-19 at the training camp earlier this month.

This forced the TVA to hastily name a new squad led by the Fab Five -- Onuma, Malika, Pleumjit Thinkaow, Nootsara Tomkom, Wilavan Apinyapong -- to compete in the VNL.

Now that all players in the original squad are coronavirus-free, the TVA plans to send them to Rimini.

Sixteen teams are competing in the VNL and the top four after five weeks will reach the semi-finals.