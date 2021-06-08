Thais put on better show, but fail to get off the mark

Thailand players celebrate winning a point against Russia on Monday. (FIVB photo)

The Thai women remained winless in the 2021 Volleyball Nations League after losing to Russia in Rimini, Italy, on Monday.

The Thais put up a good fight but their efforts were not enough to see off the Russians who won 3-1 (25-14, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20).

Thailand, who are currently last in the 16-team event, have now lost eight matches in a row in the annual tournament.

Looking on the bright side, Thailand have won a set in each of their last two matches after losing 3-1 to Turkey on Sunday.

On the second day of the third week, 17-year-old Arina Fedorovtseva scored 20 points for Russia and Natalia Goncharova added 19. Pleumjit Thinkaow was Thailand's top scorer with 19 points.

Thailand will end their third week against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday at 3pm, Thai time. The match will be televised live by Channel 3.

The Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA) originally called up young players in an attempt to build a team for the 2024 Olympic qualifying.

Unfortunately, more than 10 players tested positive for Covid-19 at the training camp.

This forced the TVA to hastily name a new squad led by the Fab Five -- Pleumjit, Onuma Sittirak, Malika Kanthong, Nootsara Tomkom and Wilavan Apinyapong -- to compete in the VNL.

They are coached by 35-year-old Kittikun Sriutthawong in the third edition of the VNL.

The Southeast Asian squad placed 15th and 12th in the first two VNL tournaments.

After five weeks, the top-four teams will reach the semi-finals.