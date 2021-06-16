Malaysia beat Thailand in final World Cup qualifier

Thitiphan Puangchan (centre) in action against Malaysian players in their last game of Group G on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates. Malaysia beat Thailand 1-0. (Photo from Football Association of Thailand Facebook account)

Thailand lost to Malaysia on Tuesday in their final 2022 World Cup qualifier in the United Arab Emirates.

Safawi Rasid scored the only goal of the game for Malaysia seven minutes into the second half and it was enough to hand the War Elephants another defeat.

The two teams cannot progress past Asia's second qualifying round for Qatar 2022.

With the eight group winners and four best runner-up teams advancing to the next round, Akira Nishino's men still had nine points and Malaysia bagged 12 in Group G.

The hosts UAE topped in the group with 18 points and Vietnam had 17 points.

The continent's second qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup doubles as a 2023 Asian Cup qualifying round.

The top 12 teams earn places at the Asian Cup finals. The third-placed sides will play in another qualifying round while the fourth-placed teams enter play-offs for spots in that qualifying round.

Malaysia stunned Thailand 2-1 in Kuala Lumpur in the first leg in November 2019.

The remainder of Group G was played in the UAE due to travel restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The War Elephants drew 2-2 with Indonesia and lost 3-1 to the UAE before Tuesday's game.