Ratchaburi list 'Tono' in ACL roster

Ratchaburi all tuned up for ACL tilt

New Ratchaburi player Phakin 'Tono' Khamwilaisak, left, poses with club deputy chairman Tanawat Nitikanchana.

The 2021 AFC Champions League group stage begins on Tuesday with Thailand's Ratchaburi taking on South Korea's Pohang Steelers.

The match in Group G kicks off at at 5pm and will be followed by Japan's Nagoya Grampus v Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim at 9pm.

All Group G games will take place at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium.

Ratchaburi surprisingly signed singer and actor Phakin Khamwilaisak, who is better known as "Tono", recently.

While a large number of critics and observers believe it is just a PR ploy, the 34-year-old insists he is serious about becoming a professional footballer.

Phakin is listed as a midfielder by the Dragons who have included him in their ACL squad.

According to reports, he does not want a salary from the club but as he is on their books Ratchaburi will pay him 500 baht a month.

For the first time in ACL history, four Thai teams are in the group stage.

Thai League 1 champions BG Pathum are in Group F with South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai, Vietnam's Viettel, and China's Shanghai Port or the Philippines' Kaya.

They will play at BG's Leo Stadium in Pathum Thani.

Group J will be played at Buriram Stadium, featuring Thailand's Port FC, China's Guangzhou FC, Hong Kong's Kitchee and Japan's Cerezo Osaka.

Chiang Rai United, the other Thai team in the tournament, play in Group H in Uzbekistan with the Beetles facing South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Japan's Gamba Osaka, and Singapore's Tampines Rovers.

Meanwhile, Thai League 1 side Muang Thong United have extended their contract with coach Mario Gjurovski for another three years.

The former Muang Thong star from Macedonia was given a short-term contract in mid-season last year and had an impressive run.