Pathum United keep Thai hopes alive with big win

BG forward Teerasil Dangda (right) scores against Kaya FC.

Teerasil Dangda and Diogo Luis Santo were in dazzling form Saturday as BG Pathum United became the first Thai side to win in this year's AFC Champions League, hammering Kaya FC-Iloilo of the Philippines 4-1.

The win gives Pathum United a big morale boost ahead of their remaining Group F matches in what will be a challenging tournament for the Thai League 1 winners.

Both sides were making their tournament debuts at the Pathum Thani Stadium last night.

Santipharp Channgom curled in a cross that slipped through the hands of Kaya goalkeeper Louie Casas in the 23rd minute. Teerasil picked up the loose ball but his first shot was deflected off a Kaya defender. However, he had no trouble in converting the rebound.

Diogo then lost his marker to net the second for the home team in the 35th minute.

Five minutes into the second half, Kaya were reduced to 10 men when Simone Rota was sent off for a foul on Diogo and the Brazilian fired home the resulting free-kick to make it 3-0.

Diogo turned provider in the 59th minute and Teerasil's perfectly executed dive added the fourth goal to Pathum United's tally.

Kaya scored a consolation goal in the 82nd when Marwin Angeles drove the ball into the bottom left corner.

On Friday night, two-time former champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors beat Thailand's Chiang Rai United 2-1, while Ratchaburi lost to Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim 1-0.

FAT Awards

BG Pathum United midfielder Sumanya Purisay was crowned the Most Valuable Player of Thai League 1 in the FAT Awards on Saturday, while teammate Victor Cardozo was voted the best foreign player of the year.

Surachai Jaturapattarapong of Pathum United took home the best coach award and Kanyanat Chetbut was named the best women player.

Barros Tardelli of Samut Prakan City was top scorer in the top flight with 25 goals. bangkok Post/Agencies