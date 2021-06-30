Atthaya shines spotlight on young stars

Atthaya Thitikul is ambassador of the Ladies Asian Tour Series.

SEOUL: Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul, ambassador of the Ladies Asian Tour (LAT) Series, showcased her immense talent at the Tipsports Czech Ladies Open by winning the event over the weekend.

The 18-year-old is spearheading a growing legion of young talents from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, China and Japan.

Even before her latest victory, Atthaya had already created headlines by winning the 2017 European Thailand Ladies Championship, just four months after her 14th birthday to become the youngest winner of a professional golf tournament.

She turned professional early last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But because of international travel restrictions, the Ratchaburi-based golfer could only play one overseas event. However, she played in Thailand, winning six professional tournaments and claiming the Thai LPGA Order of Merit.

In April, Atthaya came close to winning an LPGA Tour event, finishing runner-up at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Atthaya's ambassadorial role at the LAT Series has also taken on greater significance because of her growing status in the world of golf with her latest victory. She will help promote Asia's own series of women's tournaments while igniting the sporting dreams of many aspiring women golfers.

"I'm very honoured to be the ambassador of the Ladies Asian Tour Series. There is so much potential in women's golf in Asia and I believe with more tournaments in the series, we can unearth even more exciting talents from the region," the teenager said.

Paul Park, secretary-general of the LAT Series said: "We are delighted to see Atthaya win again in the Czech Republic. The future is definitely very promising for the young teenager and she is a good role model for many young golfers looking to follow her footsteps

"Atthaya is the perfect ambassador for Ladies Asian Tour Series. Her commitment to excellence and incredible journey from amateur to professional ranks at such a young age is indeed commendable. She is a great addition to our team of exceptional golfers, who exemplify our core values."

Backed by the R&A, the LAT Series aims to boost Asian women's golf starting with the DB Group Korea Women's Open last week, followed by the Hana Financial Group Championship in September and the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women's Open in December.

There are at least six tournaments planned for 2021, expanding to 10 by 2023.