BG Pathum beat Viettel, Bill to the rescue for Beetles

Chiang Rai's Bill Rosimar, right, in action against Gamba Osaka.

BG Pathum United beat Vietnam's Viettel 2-0 to keep their chances of qualifying for the last 16 alive with their second win in three matches.

Thitiphan Puangjan struck in the 13th minute off an assist by Diogo to give the Thai side an early goal and although Viettel played with great determination, especially in the second half, the Thais sealed their crucial three points with substitute Chaowat Verrachart finding the net in the 84th minute.

Ulsan Hyundai's Oh Se-hun scored twice as the holders set a new record for consecutive victories in the Asian Champions League with a 3-0 win over Kaya-Iloilo.

The win was the club's 12th in a row in a run that extends back to last year's title success in Qatar and sees the South Koreans break the record they set in 2014.

Ulsan lead Group F on nine points from three games, three points ahead of BG Pathum.

Bill Rosimar's last-gasp goal earned Thai League 1 side Chiang Rai United a 1-1 draw against Gamba Osaka in Group H of the AFC Champions League on Thursday night.

Bill's strike in the fourth minute of added time cancelled out his Brazilian compatriot Leandro Pereira's 47th minute goal for the J-League club.

Beetles coach coach Alongkorn Thong-Am praised his side's determination to battle to the very last minute.

"We are satisfied with the points that we have now," he said.

"What made me even more satisfied was that we fought until the end. We want to continue doing that until the last game and collect as many points as possible."

In the other game in Group H, which is being staged in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors hammered Singapore's Tampines Rovers 9-0.

Gustavo, another Brazilian, grabbed four goals and Gambia's Modou Barrow scored three times for the two-time ACL winners.

After three matches, Jeonbuk have seven points. Gamba are second with five points while Chiang Rai are also in the hunt with four.

The top two teams of each group reach the last-16 round.

In Group G in Bangkok, Ratchaburi continued to struggle on home soil with a 3-0 loss to Japan's Nagoya Grampus Eight.

In the other Group G game, Pohang Steelers of South Korea beat Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim 2-0.

Ratchaburi kept Grampus at bay in the first half but the Dragons' resistance crumbled after the break with Brazilian striker Mateus opening the floodgates in the 51st minute.

Yoichiro Kakitani and Ryogo Yamasaki put the outcome beyond any doubt with a goal each within six minutes as Nagoya earned a spot in the round of 16 with their fourth win in as many matches.

Nagoya have 12 points, Pohang nine, Johor three and Ratchaburi zero.

In Saturday's fourth round of matches in Group J, which is being staged in Buri Ram, Thailand's Port take on Cerezo Osaka from Japan, and Hong Kong's Kitchee meet Guangzhou FC.

Osaka have seven points, Kitchee six, Port four and Guangzhou zero.