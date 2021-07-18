Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ariya, Moriya fire second 59 to capture LPGA pairs event
Sports

Ariya, Moriya fire second 59 to capture LPGA pairs event

published : 18 Jul 2021 at 07:09

writer: AFP

Ariya Jutanugarn (right) celebrates with her sister and teammate Moriya after winning the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on Saturday. (AFP photo)
Ariya Jutanugarn (right) celebrates with her sister and teammate Moriya after winning the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on Saturday. (AFP photo)

Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn shot their second 11-under par 59 in best-ball play to capture the LPGA Great Lakes Bay Invitational, taking a three-stroke victory on Saturday over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.

Ariya, 25, and Moriya, 26, finished at 24-under 256 at windy Midland Country Club golf course in Michigan.

In the first round, they shot a 67 in the alternate shot format, then fired a 59 on Thursday in best ball and carded a 71 in alternate shot Friday to enter the final round two shots behind American Clanton and Thailand's Suwannapura, who closed Saturday with a 64.

Clanton and Suwannapura won the inaugural event in 2019 by a whopping by six strokes. The tournament was cancelled last year because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

South Korean Kim A-lim and American Yealimi Noh (64) and Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn and India's Aditi Ashok (66) tied for third at 261.

Reigning US Women's Open champ Yuka Saso of the Philippines and Australian Minjee Lee were fifth on 262 after a closing 62.

Nelly and Jessica Korda shot a 67 to finish in a tie for 17th at 13 under. World number one Nelly Korda is making her first start since winning the Meijer Classic and the Women's PGA in consecutive weeks. The sisters will compete in the Olympics for the Team USA.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Record 11,397 new Covid cases, 101 deaths reported Sunday

The country had a record high of 11,397 new Covid-19 cases and 101 fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

08:16
Sports

The winners

Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn captured the LPGA Great Lakes Bay Invitational, taking a three-stroke victory over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.

07:09
Thailand

Bed charge scams rile health chiefs

The Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) is examining a news report that has gone viral on social media that a private hospital asked a Covid-19 patient to donate 100,000 baht before being given a patient bed.

07:00