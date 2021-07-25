Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Indonesian badminton ace playing for Covid-victim brother
Sports

Indonesian badminton ace playing for Covid-victim brother

published : 25 Jul 2021 at 17:18

writer: AFP

Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in action during the match against Aram Mahmoud of the Refugee Olympic Team at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan on Saturday. (Reuters photo)
Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in action during the match against Aram Mahmoud of the Refugee Olympic Team at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

An Asian champion badminton player is gunning for glory at the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics in memory of his brother who died of the disease.

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie was competing at a tournament in Thailand earlier this year when he learned that his older brother, Ivan, had contracted the illness back home.

The 23-year-old Christie's mother, father and brother all eventually ended up in hospital, but his sibling suffered most.

"After I came back from Thailand, my mother said to me, 'he is already sick'," the 2018 Asian Games badminton champion said.

"My mother and father were ill at the same time, but in a different hospital to my brother.

"I was going to my father and mother's hospital, and then in the evening I was going to my brother's hospital, so I had to take time out for them."

Ivan sadly died, and it was up to Christie to tell his parents the heartbreaking news.

"After my brother passed away, I have not told my mother and father for maybe one week," said Christie, who defeated Aram Mahmoud of the Refugee Olympic Team in his Tokyo opener on Saturday.

"I kept it alone. After my father and mother is good again, then I had to tell them. Of course, my mother is crying a lot."

Christie, the world number seven, says that his parents have now recovered and are "happy to see me in the Olympics".

But the memory of his brother is never far away as Christie attempts to stamp his mark on the badminton in the Japanese capital -- even if his preparations were badly disrupted by the family tragedy.

"This is for him and I want to do my best for him," he said.

The coronavirus saw the Tokyo Games delayed by a year and most events are taking place without spectators.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Monsoon rains flood Philippines as thousands evacuated

Philippine authorities evacuated thousands of people to safety as heavy rains and flooding caused by the southwest monsoon killed at least one person.

17:22
Sports

Indonesian badminton ace playing for Covid-victim brother

An Asian champion badminton player is gunning for glory at the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics in memory of his brother who died of the disease.

17:18
World

India monsoon death toll climbs to 127, dozens still missing

MUMBAI: The death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in India climbed to 127 Sunday, officials said, with rescuers searching for dozens more missing.

16:45