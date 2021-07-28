Olympics: Shuttler Ratchanok wins, but mixed doubles lose

Ratchanok Intanon in action against Malaysia's Soniia Cheah in their women's singles match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo on Wednesday. (AFP photo)

Ratchanok Intanon’s quest for an Olympic badminton medal continued on Wednesday as she entered the final eight, but it ended for mixed doubles team Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, at Musahino Forest Plaza in Tokyo.

World No.6 Ratchanok came from one set down to beat Soniia Cheah of Malaysia 19-21, 21-18, 21-10 to go into the quarter finals in the women’s singles.

The Thai, who topped Group N, will next meet 14-seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia.

She followed World No.13 Busanan Ongbamrungphan, who defeated Estonia's Kristin Kuuba 21-16, 21-12 on Tuesday.

But medal-hopefuls Dechapol and Sapsiree were bundled out.

The Thai duo and World No. 2 ranking lost to World No. 5 Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan 21-15, 16-21, 14-21 in the last 16.