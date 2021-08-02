Pajaree wins ISPS Handa World Invitational

Pajaree Anannarukarn competes in the Amundi Evian Championship in the French Alps town of Evian-les-Bains, a major tournament on the women's calendar, on July 25, 2021. The Thai wins the ISPS Handa World Invitational on Sunday. (AFP photo)

Pajaree Anannarukarn parred the second playoff hole Sunday to defeat Emma Talley and win her first LPGA Tour title at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Galgorm, Northern Ireland.

Both players carded rounds of 3-under 70 on Sunday to finish at 16-under 275, one shot ahead of their third-round co-leader Jennifer Kupcho (71).

Pajaree and Talley both parred the par-5 18th on the first playoff hole. Playing No. 18 again at the par-73 Galgorm Castle course, Talley bogeyed and Anannarukarn rolled in a short par putt for the victory.

Pajaree's family was on-site to witness her first victory. After the playoff, her father picked her up and spun her around in excitement.

"It was a special moment, I mean, to be able to celebrate with him," Pajaree said. "He's always been by my side along the way from the very beginning of my career, and just to be able to share it with him was very, very special."

Pajaree, 22, overcame a triple-bogey at the par-4 sixth hole with five birdies on the front nine, adding two birdies and one bogey on the back.

"Honestly I just kind of tell myself that I've been hitting it well, putting it well. I wouldn't let that shot, just one shot take me down or anything. Just kind of going to keep doing my best, and I believe that I will keep hitting it well and making more putts out there."

Talley's up-and-down final round included seven birdies and four bogeys.

"I think we were both a little nervous on the playoff holes," Talley said. "They weren't great shots. But she played great today. She putted amazing. Yeah, kudos to her. I'm just proud of myself for putting myself in this situation, and I look forward to next week."

Both golfers birdied the par-4 17th and parred the 18th to set up the playoff. Kupcho's bogey at the last hole cost her an appearance in the playoff as she finished in solo third at 15 under.

Atthaya Thitikul (70) finished fourth at 13 under. Sydnee Michaels (67), Mina Harigae (69) and South Korea's Chella Choi (73) tied for fifth at 12 under.

Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg shot 7-under 66 (nine birdies and two bogeys) for the low round of the day to move into a tie for eighth place at 11 under.

The event is co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and European Tour. A field of 144 men are also competing on the same courses and the prize funds will be split equally between the women and men.