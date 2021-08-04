Life-changing victory for Sudaporn

Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee (left) in action against Great Britain's Caroline Dubois in the women's 60kg quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. (AFP photo)

Tokyo: Life will never be the same again for Thai boxer Sudaporn Seesondee after her thrilling 3-2 win over Great Britain's Caroline Dubois in the women's lightweight (60kg) quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

With the victory at the Kokugikan Arena, the 29-year-old from Udon Thani is assured of at least a bronze and becomes Thailand's first ever female boxer to win an Olympic medal.

In the semi-finals tomorrow, she faces Kellie Harrington of Ireland who beat Imane Khelif of Algeria 5-0.

Sudaporn, a runner-up at the 2018 world championships, is Thailand's only second medallist at Tokyo after taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit.

Even if she could only take home a bronze, she will become a millionaire.

Sudaporn, the only Thai fighter remaining at Tokyo, will get at least 6.8 million baht for taking bronze.

Under the National Sports Development's bonus scheme, an Olympic champion will receive 12 million baht, a silver winner 7.2 million baht and a bronze medallist 4.8 million baht.

Bangchak and its allies will give cash to a medal winning Thai boxer -- 10 million baht for gold, three million baht for silver and two million baht for bronze.

Thanks to Tuesday's triumph, Sudaporn, a volunteer ranger at the Royal Thai Navy, is likely to get a permanent job at the agency.

Navy commander Adm Chartchai Sriworakhan phoned Sudaporn to congratulate the boxer on her victory.

In a press release, Chartchai promised to reward her when she returns home.

Tuesday's bout was close with the Thai taking a narrow lead after the first round.

They were all square after the second before Sudaporn did better in the third.

Three judges saw Sudaporn win 29-28, while the other two scored it 29-28 for her opponent.

Happiest moment

"It was the happiest moment in my life when the referee raised my hand [as the winner]," said the Udon Thani fighter.

"I watched her clips three or four times and had a sparring session with [teammate] Baison Manikon as she is a southpaw [like Dubois]. I'm so overwhelmed to finally get a medal for Thai fans."

Sudaporn dedicated the success to her late father Yodnakhon, who passed away seven years ago.

"After the win, I was thinking of my family, especially my father. He was the one who introduced boxing to me. He is the reason why I am here. I want him to know that I made it," said an emotional Sudaporn.

"I want him to be proud of me."

Sudaporn is likely to have a tougher assignment in the semi-finals.

Harrington is not only the top seed in the 60kg class but also defeated the Thai in the 2018 world championships final.

"I don't know if I will be able to go the distance and win the gold. At this point, I will take it one fight at a time," said Sudaporn.

Sudaporn also saved the face of the Thailand Boxing Association (TBA) which saw its athletes return home without a single medal from the Rio Games.

Meanwhile, Harrington is staying off social media to screen out distractions in her battle for gold at the Tokyo Olympics, even if that prevents her from seeing messages of support from home.

The 31-year-old Irishwoman highlighted the pressures social media can place athletes under, days after US gymnast Simone Biles spoke of her mental health struggles and the difficulty of dealing with online scrutiny.

"I've gone off social media so I can't get back to anybody and answer their messages," she told reporters.

"Sometimes people might send you a message and say 'Good luck, but you're up against it as this girl's arms are the length of Christmas.'

"And I'd be thinking 'Oh God'. It makes you think then and I'd rather just stay off it."