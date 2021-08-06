Canadian women win football gold in shootout

Sweden forced to settle for silver again in gripping Olympic final

Midfielder Julia Grosso leaps into the arms of her Canadian teammates after scoring the winning penalty in a shoot-out to capture Olympic football gold over Sweden at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on Friday evening. (AFP Photo)

YOKOHAMA: Canada defeated Sweden 3-2 on penalties to win Olympic women’s football gold for the first time following a 1-1 draw after extra time on Friday in Yokohama.

The victory came after back-to-back bronze medals for Canada at the last two Games.

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe saved two spot-kicks in the shootout as the Canadians inflicted a second successive final defeat on Sweden, who took silver behind Germany in 2016.

Julia Grosso kept her cool with the decisive penalty in sudden death after each side had missed three of their first five spot kicks.

Stina Blackstenius had put Sweden ahead in the 34th minute, steering home after Kosovare Asllani squared the ball.

But Canada drew level with a Jesse Fleming penalty in the 67th minute after the referee went to the pitchside monitor and ruled that Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt had brought down Canada striker Christine Sinclair.

Sweden dominated for the remainder of normal time and the 30 minutes of extra time but failed to turn the pressure into efforts on goal.

In the bronze medal match on Thursday, Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored twice as the United States defeated Australia 4-3 defeat in Kashima.