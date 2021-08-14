Section
Man U open season by thrashing Leeds 5-1
Sports

Man U open season by thrashing Leeds 5-1

Fernandes hat-trick gives Old Trafford fans plenty to cheer about

published : 14 Aug 2021 at 20:42

writer: Reuters

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United and Jack Harrison of Leeds United vie for the ball in their opening match of the Premier League season on Saturday at Old Trafford. (Reuters Photo)
MANCHESTER: Bruno Fernandes fired in a hat-trick in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd as Manchester United thrashed Leeds United 5-1 to get their Premier League season off to a flying start on Saturday.

Paul Pogba also starred with four assists — one more than he managed in the whole of last season in the league — to help United run riot in front of their first full crowd in 17 months.

Fernandes got the coring under way on the half-hour mark, before a Luke Ayling thunderbolt out of nowhere levelled things up three minutes into the second half.

It was only a short reprieve for Leeds, however, as livewire Mason Greenwood fired the hosts back in front before Fernandes added a quickfire third to put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in command.

Fernandes completed his first United treble with another fine finish on the hour mark, before Brazilian midfielder Fred got in on the act to complete the rout and cap a memorable afternoon for the hosts, who laid down an early marker in the Premier League title race.

Saturday’s match was the first time the two clubs had faced each other to open a top-flight league season since 1970-71 when Leeds won 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Leeds are now winless in their last 17 league visits to Old Trafford (six draws and 11 losses) since February 1981. They lost 6-2 there last season.


