Thitiphan promises to help Bangkok United win titles

Thitiphan Puangchan poses with a Bangkok United scarf at True Stadium.

Thailand midfielder Thitiphan Puangchan vowed to help True Bangkok United win trophies after joining the capital side on loan from Thai League 1 champions BG Pathum United yesterday.

The 27-year-old, who helped Pathum win their first-ever top-flight title last season, has five months left on his contract with the Rabbits.

However, both sides have failed to reach an agreement on a new deal reportedly due to financial terms.

Bangkok United, whose theme for the upcoming season is 'Never say never', said Thitiphan would join the team on a permanent basis after his contract with BG expires at the end of the year.

Big-spending Bangkok United have never won a major title and Thitiphan said he wanted to end the club's title drought.

"I am happy and excited to join Bangkok United. This is a new challenge of my career," said Thitiphan.

"Bangkok United are a big team who have never won a trophy so I want to help them become successful. I will work hard to get ready for the new season."

Ironically, Thitiphan was a player at Chiang Rai United who beat Bangkok United in the FA Cup final in 2017.

Thitiphan knows Bangkok United coach Totchtawan Sripan well as he played under him at SCG Muang Thong United in 2016.

"I am impressed by his coaching style. He is one of the reasons I join Bangkok United," the midfielder said.

Having been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021/22 Thai League 1 season is scheduled to kick off on Sept 3.

But it remains unclear whether it will get the green light from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to start the season on that date due to a new surge in coronavirus cases.