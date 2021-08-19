Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Port FC strengthen strike force with Patino signing
Sports

Port FC strengthen strike force with Patino signing

published : 19 Aug 2021 at 06:00

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Striker Javier Patino poses with Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam.
Striker Javier Patino poses with Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam.

Thai League 1 side Port FC have signed Philippine striker Javier Patino, the club announced on Wednesday.

Port were eliminated in the AFC Champions League group stage recently and the result prompted the team to bring in another striker.

"Scoring is the most important thing... this is the reason for us to sign Javier Patino,'' said Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam.

Patino is familiar with the Thai league, having had two successful spells at Buriram United.

"We believe that he will help improve our team, particularly in attack," Nualphan said.

Patino first joined Buriram United in 2013 and helped the team win the Thai League title in 2013 and 2014, as well as the FA Cup and League Cup in 2013.

He then moved to Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League before returning to Buriram in 2018 and helped them claim the Thai League 1 crown that season.

He has also previously played for Thai League 1 club Ratchaburi.

Port have been one of the busiest Thai League 1 teams in the transfer market, having brought in several new players, including John Baggio.

Following their disappointing campaign in the AFC Champions League, Port hired Dusit Chalermsan, one of the country's top coaches.

The former Thailand international guided BG Pathum United to their first-ever top-flight crown last season.

Having been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2021/22 Thai League 1 season is scheduled to kick off on Sept 3.

But it remains unclear whether it will get the green light from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to start the season on that date due to a new surge in coronavirus cases.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Rescued turtle ill from trash

Vets are treating a little green turtle, rescued in Phuket last month, after it was found to have eaten 158 pieces of trash.

09:28
Thailand

No bail for protest leader 'Penguin' with Covid-19

Thanyaburi Court on Wednesday rejected a bail request for Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and seven others charged in connection with a protest in front of the Region 1 Border Patrol Police headquarters in Pathum Thani's Khlong Luang district on Aug 2.

08:00
Thailand

301 Covid fatalities, 20,902 cases

There were 301 new Covid-19 fatalities and 20,902 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

07:53