Port FC strengthen strike force with Patino signing

Striker Javier Patino poses with Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam.

Thai League 1 side Port FC have signed Philippine striker Javier Patino, the club announced on Wednesday.

Port were eliminated in the AFC Champions League group stage recently and the result prompted the team to bring in another striker.

"Scoring is the most important thing... this is the reason for us to sign Javier Patino,'' said Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam.

Patino is familiar with the Thai league, having had two successful spells at Buriram United.

"We believe that he will help improve our team, particularly in attack," Nualphan said.

Patino first joined Buriram United in 2013 and helped the team win the Thai League title in 2013 and 2014, as well as the FA Cup and League Cup in 2013.

He then moved to Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League before returning to Buriram in 2018 and helped them claim the Thai League 1 crown that season.

He has also previously played for Thai League 1 club Ratchaburi.

Port have been one of the busiest Thai League 1 teams in the transfer market, having brought in several new players, including John Baggio.

Following their disappointing campaign in the AFC Champions League, Port hired Dusit Chalermsan, one of the country's top coaches.

The former Thailand international guided BG Pathum United to their first-ever top-flight crown last season.

Having been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2021/22 Thai League 1 season is scheduled to kick off on Sept 3.

But it remains unclear whether it will get the green light from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to start the season on that date due to a new surge in coronavirus cases.