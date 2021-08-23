Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Nualphan appointed first manager of national football team
Sports

Nualphan appointed first manager of national football team

published : 23 Aug 2021 at 13:52

writer: Online Reporters

Nualphan Lamsam, appointed the first manager of the men's national football team. (Photo: Football Association of Thailand)
Nualphan Lamsam, appointed the first manager of the men's national football team. (Photo: Football Association of Thailand)

The Football Association of Thailand has appointed businesswoman Nualphan Lamsam the manager of the men's national team, after the War Elephants crumpled in the Asian qualifying round of the World Cup.

The FAT said on Monday that Nualphan "Madam Pang" was well qualified for the post. She had steered the women's side to the final round of the Fifa World Cup twice when she was their manager.

The Thai football governing body said it hoped she would replicate that success with the men's team. She will also manage the U-23 side.

She would "restore the dignity of the Thai national team", the FAT announcement said.

The appointment took immediate effect.

The Thai team has not previously had a manager.

Her appointment follows the FAT's termination of its contract with national coach Akira Nishino in July, after Thailand failed to progress in the 2022 World Cup qualifying round in June.

She is expected to play a part in selecting the new coach.

Nualphan is the Port FC chairwoman. In the world of business, she is president and CEO of Muang Thai Insurance Plc.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

Ex-Revenue Department chief refused bail

Former Revenue Department director-general Satit Rungkasiri, last week sentenced to life imprisonment over a value-added tax refund scam, was denied bail ahead of his appeal on Monday.

18:34
World

Indonesia official says Jakarta has reached 'herd immunity'

JAKARTA: Weeks after the Delta variant of the coronavirus ripped through Jakarta, the Indonesian capital has reached "herd immunity", the city's deputy governor said, ahead of an expected decision by the president on Monday on whether to extend Covid-19 curbs.

18:22
World

Philippines reports record virus cases as Delta variant spreads

MANILA: The Philippines health ministry reported a record 18,332 Covid-19 infections on Monday and for the first time acknowledged community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus in its capital region.

18:13