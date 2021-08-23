Section
Nuanphan appointed first manager of national football team
Sports

Nuanphan appointed first manager of national football team

published : 23 Aug 2021 at 13:52

writer: Online Reporters

Nuanphan Lamsam, appointed the first manager of the men's national football team. (Photo: Football Association of Thailand)
The Football Association of Thailand has appointed businesswoman Nuanphan Lamsam the manager of the men's national team, after the War Elephants crumpled in the Asian qualifying round of the World Cup.

The FAT said on Monday that Nuanphan "Madam Pang" was well qualified for the post. She had steered the women's side to the final round of the Fifa World Cup twice when she was their manager.

The Thai football governing body said it hoped she would replicate that success with the men's team. She will also manage the U-23 side.

She would "restore the dignity of the Thai national team", the FAT announcement said.

The appointment took immediate effect.

The Thai team has not previously had a manager.

Her appointment follows the FAT's termination of its contract with national coach Akira Nishino in July, after Thailand failed to progress in the 2022 World Cup qualifying round in June.

She is expected to play a part in selecting the new coach.

Nuanphan is the Port FC chairwoman. In the world of business, she is president and CEO of Muang Thai Insurance Plc.


