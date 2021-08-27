Nualphan can help us reach World Cup finals: Somyot

Thailand team boss Nualphan Lamsam.

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang believes that Nualphan Lamsam, the new manager of the War Elephants, can help the country's national team reach the Fifa World Cup finals.

Somyot, explaining his reasons for selecting Nualphan, owner of Thai League 1 side Port, as the manager of the men's senior and U23 national teams, told the media yesterday that "Madam Pang" -- her nickname -- even has the potential to become the president of the FAT in the future.

"She is obviously someone who loves football and she is very well liked as well," said the FAT chief.

"We have full faith in her ability and that is why we have handed over the task of picking up the new coaches for the two national sides to her. The FAT is ready to back her all the way.

"In the past, I have invited many people to come and help us develop football in Thailand. Some of them accepted while the others declined. I am really grateful to Madam Pang for joining us.

"I won't be here as the FAT president forever so we need people with motivation and knowledge of the sport to come in so that we can form a strong base for the future.

"I think she will do a great job and might even help us reach the World Cup finals."