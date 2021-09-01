Rabbits, Beetles clash for Champions Cup

BG Pathum's Diogo Luis Santo.

Thai League 1 champions BG Pathum United and FA Cup winners Chiang Rai United face off on Wednesday in the Thailand Champions Cup, the traditional curtain-raiser to the new domestic season.

The match will be played at Chiang Mai's 700th Anniversary Stadium and kicks off at 6pm.

It will be televised live by Channel 5 and AIS Play.

With Pathum and Chiang Rai being among the top contenders for the domestic silverware, a victory in the Champions Cup is being valued a great deal by both team coaches.

Pathum boss Aurelio Vidmar said on Tuesday his men have been preparing for today's battle for sometime and "we hope to have a good result in this match.

"I am confident that it will be a good game and as both teams are fresh from taking part in the AFC Champions League.

"We have been in training for five to six weeks and are looking forward for this game.

"Chiang Rai are a good and strong team but we have studied their strong and weak points. I am convinced that we will get a good result."

Chiang Rai United striker Bill Rosimar. Hanif Hassan

The Rabbits' strike force will be led by forward Diogo Luis Santo. However, they will be without their key defender Andres Tunez, who is nursing a knee injury sustained during training and likely out for two months.

Chiang Rai coach Emerson da Silva said: "We have had some warm-up matches and the results were very pleasing. Of course, we have prepared well for this match.

"We know very well that Pathum United are a strong team but we do have a high hope of winning the Champions Cup."

The Beetles' attack will be spearheaded by Bill Rosimar.

Brazilians Bill and Diogo are two of the most lethal strikers in Thai League 1.

The Thai leagues start on Friday after being postponed twice because of a surge in coronavirus infections.