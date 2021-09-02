Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
A golden hat-trick for Pongsakorn
Sports

A golden hat-trick for Pongsakorn

published : 2 Sep 2021 at 19:42

writer: Post Reporters

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Athletics - Men's 800m - T53 Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 2, 2021. Pongsakorn Paeyo of Thailand celebrates after winning gold and setting a new Paralympic record. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Athletics - Men's 800m - T53 Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 2, 2021. Pongsakorn Paeyo of Thailand celebrates after winning gold and setting a new Paralympic record. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Wheelchair racer Pongsakorn Paeyo completed a golden hat-trick at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday.

Thailand also got two more bronze medals from wheelchair racer Saichon Konjen and taekwondo star Khwansuda Phuangkitcha as the sport made its Paralympic debut.

In the final days before Sunday’s closing ceremony, the 24-year-old Pongsakorn won his third gold of the Covid-delayed tournament and fourth for Thailand as he retained his 800m T53 title with a new Paralympic record time of 1:36.07.

World record holder Canada’s Brent Lakatos, who lost to Pongsakorn for the third successive event, came second in 1:36.32. Pierre Fairbank of France was third in 1:39.67.

Pongsakorn also won the 400m T53, successfully retaining his Rio crown, and 100m T53 events.

Saichon finished third in the 800m T54 event, clocking 1:34.19. Marcel Hug of Switzerland won gold in 1:33.68 while China’s Dai Yunqiang took silver in 1:34.11.

Thailand have so far won four gold medals — all in wheelchair racing — with Athiwat Paeng-Nuea claiming the 100m T54 title.

Pongsakorn will get 21.6 million baht in reward from the government for winning three gold medals.

Under the National Sports Development Fund’s bonus scheme for Paralympians, a champion will get 7.2 million baht, a silver winner 4.8 million baht, and a bronze medallist three million baht.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Parallel debate

A protest aimed at ousting Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is held in Bangkok in parallel with the no-confidence at Parliament.

20:14
Sports

A golden hat-trick for Pongsakorn

Wheelchair racer Pongsakorn Paeyo completed a golden hat-trick at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday.

19:42
World

Malaysia uses Phuket ‘sandbox’ to reopen Langkawi

Malaysia plans to reopen the tourist haven of Langkawi islands as it renews efforts to rebuild parts of the economy worst hit by the pandemic.

18:41