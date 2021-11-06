Section
Man U humbled at home in derby match
Sports

Man U humbled at home in derby match

Manchester City exploit shaky defending to cruise to 2-0 win

published : 6 Nov 2021 at 21:41

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City pursues Manchester United's Luke Shaw during their Premier League Match at Old Trafford on Saturday. (Reuters Photo)
Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City pursues Manchester United’s Luke Shaw during their Premier League Match at Old Trafford on Saturday. (Reuters Photo)

MANCHESTER: Manchester United suffered another home humiliation as Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday to raise further questions over the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

City were handed an ideal start, going ahead in the seventh minute with an own goal from United defender Eric Bailly, who stretched out a leg but turned a low Joao Cancelo cross into his own net.

United, shaky at the back despite playing a three-man central defence, relied on goalkeeper David De Gea to keep them in the game as the Spaniard made a series of saves.

But just before the break, Pep Guardiola’s side profited from more woeful United defending with Luke Shaw inexplicably leaving a Cancelo cross deep to the back post, allowing Bernardo Silva to sneak in and poke a shot goalward that crept past De Gea.

Solskjaer’s United are now winless in their last four home league matches, losing three of them, and have slipped to fifth in the table. City are second, two point behind leaders Chelsea who host Burnley later on Saturday.

